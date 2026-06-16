Pierce County wants your artwork on its traffic stops

In a press release Tuesday, Pierce County Arts Commission called on local artists to help them “turn everyday intersections into vibrant community landmarks”.

Artwork submitted to the commission will be considered to wrap traffic signal boxes throughout unincorporated Pierce County. The CPAC estimated that there are over 100 locations that would be eligible to include art from the contest.

Artists of all levels are eligible, according to the commission, but they must be older than 18 and be a Pierce County resident.

If selected, artists will receive $500 per box design which includes licensing rights that will allow the PCAC to reproduce the final design on multiple traffic signals or utility boxes.

Artists can submit one application and include as many as three designs. A link to the application can be found on the commission’s website.

The application deadline is Tuesday, August 4 at 4:00 p.m. PST. A free informational session will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, June 23 at 4:00 p.m.

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