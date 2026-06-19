Another wave of heat looms as summer set to begin

Summer remains just a few days away in the Northwest, but the summerlike warmth has definitely kicked into high gear.

Speaking of “kicks”, it will be very nice but on the warm side for the big soccer match in Seattle on Friday with first kick temperatures in the mid 70s at noon. Highs will rise to the low 80s in Seattle this Juneteenth. Something both U.S. and Aussie soccer fans can enjoy!

Father’s Day looks very nice with highs back touching 80 for much of the central and south Sound with more sunshine. Summer officially begins at 1:24 am Sunday.

Come Monday through Tuesday, high pressure aloft will build across the area which imparts a bit of a downward force on any clouds that might try to develop. In addition, the onshore wind flow that keeps the interior of Western Washington temperate will likely weaken or end altogether by Monday and Tuesday.

This sets the stage for another “heat wave”, though perhaps not quite to records!

Highs will again soar well into the 80s for Seattle with my forecast high reaching a peak of 89° on Tuesday. On both days Monday and Tuesday we’ll hit 90° in the hotter spots away from the water and south of Puget Sound. In fact, some mid to upper 90s are likely on Tuesday afternoon in these warm spots.

Records at Sea-Tac both Monday and Tuesday are at 92°, both set on the respective dates in 1992. Right now, we could be close on Tuesday if temperatures skew just a little warmer than present forecasts!

However, even if it just gets a little toasty, fire danger will continue to increase across the area. It does appear that we’ve entered the “summer pattern” in which we can expect far fewer rain-bearing weather systems, so be careful not to do anything that could spark a fire!

Any chance of rain? There are some glimmers of potentially a brief pattern change late next week into the following weekend that could bring a chance of rainfall, though right now we certainly have low confidence in any meaningful precipitation.

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