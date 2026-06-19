Australia’s favorite cookie just landed at Costco, sparking a buying frenzy

The iconic Australian cookie, Tim Tams, has made its way onto Costco shelves, and members are buying boxes in droves.

Tim Tams, which come in original, white chocolate, mango and cream, and chocolate mint flavors, are cookies made of two malted chocolate biscuits covered in chocolate and filled with a creamy cocoa filling. The cookies have been dubbed the “Australian Oreo.”

“Tim Tam is NEW at Costco and I’m ALL about it! This famous chocolatey cookie is known as Australia’s favorite, and for good reason!” CostcoBuys, a popular Instagram account tracking Costco trends, stated. “Each cookie has an insanely delicious combination, including a smooth chocolatey coating, a delightful crunch, and a delicious velvety center…YES PLEASE! Tim Tam has easily become my new favorite snack, and you will LOVE it too!”

For $14, customers can get 66 of these cookies in one box at Costco. But, according toThe New York Post, many Costco members are buying these cookies in bulk, “creating a frenzy that is taking over the aisles.”

Customers react on social media

“I bought five cases,” one Costco shopper said on Reddit.

“I ended up buying 8-9 cases, I believe,” another customer wrote. “Because they’re the BEST store-bought cookie ever.”

Tim Tams are also a part of an Australian tradition called the Tim Tam Slam — where you bite the opposing corners off the cookie, submerge half of it into a hot beverage (whether it’s coffee, tea, or hot chocolate), and use the cookie as a straw for the beverage.

“Once you feel the warm liquid hit your mouth, quickly pop the entire, softened biscuit into your mouth before it completely melts and falls apart,” Michael Ligier, an internet personality and James Beard Award winner, said on his YouTube account.

Several Australians have posted “how to” guides on TikTok and other social media platforms, showing how to perform the Tim Tam Slam effectively.

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