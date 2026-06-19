Kent man accused of secretly filming young girls at Factoria store booked into King County Jail

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A 25-year-old man from Kent is accused of following and filming young girls around the Target in Factoria, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Charging documents reveal police were tipped off by an employee at the big box retailer in early June.

When investigators watched surveillance footage on June 6, they say Nuru was seen using his phone to record up skirts of multiple young girls, including a child, believed to be as young as 6 years old.

“The victim’s statements made us realize that some of the victims did not know what was occurring until after the fact,” said Drew Anderson, Public Information Officer with the Bellevue Police Department.

Charging documents reveal Nuru has a pending Physical Control charge out of SeaTac but doesn’t have any known criminal convictions in Washington.

“We believe that this suspect is associated with other incidents and crimes that could have occurred, not just in Bellevue, but also across the region,” said Anderson.

Nuru was arrested in Kent on Tuesday and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him with one count of voyeurism, one count of attempted voyeurism and one count of child molestation.

Nuru’s bail has been set at $200,000.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Nuru should call the Bellevue Police Department’s non-emergency line at 425-577-5656.

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