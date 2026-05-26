Seattle Sounders player named to roster of 2026 US World Cup team

SEATTLE — Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan has been named as one of the 26 players on the 2026 U.S. team in the 2026 World Cup.

This will mark his second consecutive call-up for the World Cup, making the team in 2022 in Qatar. It’s the third consecutive World Cup appearance for the U.S. men’s team.

“As a club, we couldn’t be prouder of Cristian for earning the opportunity to represent the United States on the biggest stage in world soccer,” said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. “Cristian has embodied what it means to be a Sounder since the day he arrived in Seattle. The consistency, professionalism and commitment he brings every day have made him one of the most respected players in our league and now a World Cup player once again. This is a special moment for Cristian, his family and everyone throughout our organization who has played a role in his development over the past decade.”

Roldan, 30, has 45 career international caps for the United States, including eight appearances during the last four FIFA international windows, according to the Sounders.

Roldan will play on home turf on June 19 when the U.S. takes on Australia at Lumen Field (called Seattle Stadium for the duration of the World Cup).

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