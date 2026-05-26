Consumer

Specialty drinks distributed in 25 states, including WA, recalled for Salmonella

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News
Specialty drinks recall (FDA)
By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

A recall has been issued after potential Salmonella contamination was reported in a brand of specialty drinks distributed in 25 states – including Washington.

The drinks are from California-based company SKS Copack. According to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the drinks were sold under the brands: Angel Specialty Products, Royal Gold, Boba Time, FANALE, and DENDA.

The recall was initiated after the company was contacted by one of its suppliers, California Dairies, Inc. According to the FDA, a lot of low-heat nonfat dry milk powder tested positive for Salmonella during a routine inspection.

No illnesses have been reported from consumption.

Recalled products were distributed in:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • Nevada
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Impacted items:

Item CodeBrandItem DescriptionLot CodeBest By Date
BIC3010Angel Specialty Products2026022425-Aug-2027
BIC3010Angel Specialty Products2026042423-Oct-2027
BIC3014Angel Specialty Products2026022425-Aug-2027
BIC3001Angel Specialty Products2026041413-Oct-2027
BIC3013Angel Specialty Products2026041514-Oct-2027
BIC3018Angel Specialty Products2026041413-Oct-2027
BIC3018Angel Specialty Products2026042423-Oct-2027
BIC3019Angel Specialty Products2026041312-Oct-2027
BIC3020Angel Specialty Products2026032725-Sep-2027
BIC3017Angel Specialty Products2026022425-Aug-2027
CFC2000Royal GoldDUTCH MOCHA CAPP 6/2#202603031-Sep-2027
SS115Angel Specialty ProductsSTRAWBERRY SOFT SRV 10/2#2026041413-Oct-2027
BT360Boba TimeITALAIN YOGURT PWDR 5/3.5#2026021617-Aug-2027
BT370Boba TimeCOCONUT POWDER - 5/3.5#2026042827-Oct-2027
BT371Boba TimePISTACHIO POWDER 5/3.5#2026021920-Aug-2027
FN1000FANALEUBE-TARO 10/2#2026022324-Aug-2027
SS500DENDAMILK ICE CREAM MX 12/1KG202604032-Oct-2027
CFC1000Royal GoldFRENCH VANILLA CAPP 6/2#2026041615-Oct-2027

Consumers who have purchased the items on the above list are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (562) 404-8158, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, Monday through Friday.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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