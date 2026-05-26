Specialty drinks distributed in 25 states, including WA, recalled for Salmonella

A recall has been issued after potential Salmonella contamination was reported in a brand of specialty drinks distributed in 25 states – including Washington.
The drinks are from California-based company SKS Copack. According to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the drinks were sold under the brands: Angel Specialty Products, Royal Gold, Boba Time, FANALE, and DENDA.
The recall was initiated after the company was contacted by one of its suppliers, California Dairies, Inc. According to the FDA, a lot of low-heat nonfat dry milk powder tested positive for Salmonella during a routine inspection.
No illnesses have been reported from consumption.
Recalled products were distributed in:
- Arizona
- California
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Nevada
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Impacted items:
|Item Code
|Brand
|Item Description
|Lot Code
|Best By Date
|BIC3010
|Angel Specialty Products
|20260224
|25-Aug-2027
|BIC3010
|Angel Specialty Products
|20260424
|23-Oct-2027
|BIC3014
|Angel Specialty Products
|20260224
|25-Aug-2027
|BIC3001
|Angel Specialty Products
|20260414
|13-Oct-2027
|BIC3013
|Angel Specialty Products
|20260415
|14-Oct-2027
|BIC3018
|Angel Specialty Products
|20260414
|13-Oct-2027
|BIC3018
|Angel Specialty Products
|20260424
|23-Oct-2027
|BIC3019
|Angel Specialty Products
|20260413
|12-Oct-2027
|BIC3020
|Angel Specialty Products
|20260327
|25-Sep-2027
|BIC3017
|Angel Specialty Products
|20260224
|25-Aug-2027
|CFC2000
|Royal Gold
|DUTCH MOCHA CAPP 6/2#
|20260303
|1-Sep-2027
|SS115
|Angel Specialty Products
|STRAWBERRY SOFT SRV 10/2#
|20260414
|13-Oct-2027
|BT360
|Boba Time
|ITALAIN YOGURT PWDR 5/3.5#
|20260216
|17-Aug-2027
|BT370
|Boba Time
|COCONUT POWDER - 5/3.5#
|20260428
|27-Oct-2027
|BT371
|Boba Time
|PISTACHIO POWDER 5/3.5#
|20260219
|20-Aug-2027
|FN1000
|FANALE
|UBE-TARO 10/2#
|20260223
|24-Aug-2027
|SS500
|DENDA
|MILK ICE CREAM MX 12/1KG
|20260403
|2-Oct-2027
|CFC1000
|Royal Gold
|FRENCH VANILLA CAPP 6/2#
|20260416
|15-Oct-2027
Consumers who have purchased the items on the above list are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (562) 404-8158, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, Monday through Friday.
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