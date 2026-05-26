Specialty drinks distributed in 25 states, including WA, recalled for Salmonella

A recall has been issued after potential Salmonella contamination was reported in a brand of specialty drinks distributed in 25 states – including Washington.

The drinks are from California-based company SKS Copack. According to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the drinks were sold under the brands: Angel Specialty Products, Royal Gold, Boba Time, FANALE, and DENDA.

The recall was initiated after the company was contacted by one of its suppliers, California Dairies, Inc. According to the FDA, a lot of low-heat nonfat dry milk powder tested positive for Salmonella during a routine inspection.

No illnesses have been reported from consumption.

Recalled products were distributed in:

Arizona

California

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nevada

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Impacted items:

Item Code Brand Item Description Lot Code Best By Date BIC3010 Angel Specialty Products 20260224 25-Aug-2027 BIC3010 Angel Specialty Products 20260424 23-Oct-2027 BIC3014 Angel Specialty Products 20260224 25-Aug-2027 BIC3001 Angel Specialty Products 20260414 13-Oct-2027 BIC3013 Angel Specialty Products 20260415 14-Oct-2027 BIC3018 Angel Specialty Products 20260414 13-Oct-2027 BIC3018 Angel Specialty Products 20260424 23-Oct-2027 BIC3019 Angel Specialty Products 20260413 12-Oct-2027 BIC3020 Angel Specialty Products 20260327 25-Sep-2027 BIC3017 Angel Specialty Products 20260224 25-Aug-2027 CFC2000 Royal Gold DUTCH MOCHA CAPP 6/2# 20260303 1-Sep-2027 SS115 Angel Specialty Products STRAWBERRY SOFT SRV 10/2# 20260414 13-Oct-2027 BT360 Boba Time ITALAIN YOGURT PWDR 5/3.5# 20260216 17-Aug-2027 BT370 Boba Time COCONUT POWDER - 5/3.5# 20260428 27-Oct-2027 BT371 Boba Time PISTACHIO POWDER 5/3.5# 20260219 20-Aug-2027 FN1000 FANALE UBE-TARO 10/2# 20260223 24-Aug-2027 SS500 DENDA MILK ICE CREAM MX 12/1KG 20260403 2-Oct-2027 CFC1000 Royal Gold FRENCH VANILLA CAPP 6/2# 20260416 15-Oct-2027

Consumers who have purchased the items on the above list are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (562) 404-8158, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, Monday through Friday.

©2026 Cox Media Group