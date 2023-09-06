Seattle rolls out the red carpet for start of new school year

SEATTLE — Students at West Seattle Elementary walked into a fully renovated school to kick off the year, as one of several that were recently upgraded.

Staff at the elementary school rolled out the red carpet on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the renovations. Funding for these upgrades came from a levy that was approved back in 2019.

Three other schools also got upgrades: James Baldwin Elementary School, Kimball Elementary School, and Viewlands Elementary School.

Aside from that, this school year is off to a promising start in other areas as well. The district and Local Union 302 -- which represents custodians, culinary services, groundskeepers and more -- reached a tentative agreement on a new deal this week.

The contract between the two came to an end last week. And on Tuesday, news about the tentative agreement deal came down.

SPS has not release any of the specifics on the deal but we know it still needs to be voted on. We keep you updated on any changes.

