Man attacked with machete walks 30 minutes to clinic in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man is in serious condition after walking 30 minutes to a Central District clinic after being attacked with a machete in the Chinatown-International District in Seattle.

Around 6:30 p.m. on July 25, Seattle Police were called to a local clinic in the 2100 block of East Yesler Way with information that a man walked to the clinic with multiple deep cuts to his arms and head.

Seattle Fire provided aid and transported the 35-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The victim told police that he was attacked with a machete after an altercation with another man near 12th Avenue South and South King Street and walked 30 minutes to the clinic.

Police were unable to find the suspect and a female who accompanied him because of the amount of time that elapsed between the alleged assault and police response.

Police said the woman was not involved in the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.





