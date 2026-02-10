Seattle Public Schools: Super Bowl parade is not an excused absence

Seattle Seahawks fans will need to flock to class on Wednesday – or risk getting an unexcused absence.

Seattle Public Schools has sent a letter to families, saying that missing class for the Seahawks’ Super Bowl parade won’t be excused.

Chief Operations Officer Fred Podesta issued the note on Monday.

“Attendance policies will remain in effect, and parade attendance will not be considered an excused absence,” his letter states.

It also notes that Seattle Public Schools will operate on its normal early-release Wednesday schedule.

“Keeping schools open is an important part of maintaining stability, safety, and continuity for our students,” Podesta writes. “For many families, schools provide not only learning, but also meals, transportation, specialized services, and trusted routines.”

A trophy ceremony is scheduled at Lumen Field for 10 a.m. on Wednesday and a parade that snakes through the city will take place afterward. Families and students may want to allow extra time to get to school that day.

The city is predicting upwards of a half a million people will be attending to celebrate the team’s victory of the New England Patriots.

“We encourage families to celebrate this historic moment in ways that work best for your household, while also helping us keep learning strong across the district,” Podesta’s note says. “Thank you for your partnership and support as we balance celebration with our shared commitment to students.”

