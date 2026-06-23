Seattle prepares to host Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar World Cup match, tickets still available

SEATTLE — The Emerald City is set to host its third match of the FIFA World Cup this Wednesday with Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar.

The match kicks off at Seattle Stadium at noon, and officials are expecting the area around the stadium to be packed once again.

There are still some tickets available. On Tuesday, the cheapest seats (with obstructed views) listed on ticket resale site SeatGeek were around $350, while the priciest front-row tickets rang in at around $1K each.

Security will be tight again, and so will the parking. To learn more about getting around Seattle during the World Cup, click here.

After last week’s USA win over Australia at Seattle Stadium, Seattle and the U.S. Men’s National Team will be watching Wednesday’s Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar match closely. If Team USA wins in Santa Clara on July 1, they’ll advance to round 16, which will be played in Seattle. It’s highly probable that the winner of Wednesday’s Group B matchup will advance to play Team USA in that same event. With that said, teams from Groups E, F, I, or J could also face off with Team USA in the first-ever Round of 32.

For more KIRO 7 World Cup coverage, visit: kiro7.com/connecttothecup

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