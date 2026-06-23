Redmond PD officer catches phone-using driver while citing speeding driver

REDMOND, Wash. — A Redmond police officer was in the process of citing a speeding driver when he watched another driver break the law and cited them, too.

According to the ﻿Redmond Police Department, at around 8 a.m. on June 17, one of their Motor Officers was conducting speed and distracted-driving emphasis patrols near Union Hill Road and Avondale Road NE when he stopped a driver traveling 56 mph in a 40-mph zone.

While making the traffic stop, the officer reportedly watched another driver pull up to the adjacent stoplight and actively use a cell phone.

The officer contacted that driver and directed him to pull over as well, police say.

Two citations were then issued that morning: One for speeding and one for using a handheld cell phone while driving.

“Remember: slow down, stay focused, and put the phone away. A few seconds of distraction can have lifelong consequences,” added the department.

These targeted traffic enforcement efforts support the City of Redmond’s commitment to Safer Streets and the Redmond Police Department’s ongoing work to reduce collisions, “particularly in areas where traffic concerns have been identified.”

In April 2025, the city of Redmond adopted the Safer Streets Action Plan, designed as a roadmap to achieve the city’s goal of zero traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries in Redmond.

The Redmond City Council has committed to a 50% reduction in fatal and serious injury crashes by the end of the year 2030. Furthermore, the Council has committed to eliminating all fatal and serious injury crashes by the end of the year 2035.

“Developed as a citywide effort between all departments, the Safer Streets Action Plan will provide the framework to apply for grant-funded safety improvement projects,” the website explains.

View the Safer Streets Action Plan and learn more at: redmond.gov/2231/Safer-Streets-Redmond

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