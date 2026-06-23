Health advisory issued in Kitsap County following sewage spill

The Kitsap Public Health District issued a health advisory Monday, following a sewage spill near Keyport and Liberty Bay, south of Poulsbo.

Kitsap County Public Works reported 17,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the bay on Friday, June 20.

Affected area from the sewage spill

The affected area is south of the line from the intersection of Fjord Drive N.E. and N.E. Tidal View Way to the north end of Thorpe Road N.E. It continues north of the line between Point Bolin and the east end of N.E. Toscana Way.

Signs will be posted at public access points.

No-contact advisory in effect

There is a no-contact advisory in effect until Thursday.

During a no-contact advisory, the public is advised to avoid contact with water in the affected area.

The Health District recommends against swimming, wading, or types of water recreation that could cause water to be swallowed or get into the mouth, nose, or eyes. People should also avoid direct skin contact if possible and immediately wash with soap and clean water if they have exposure to the water.

For more information, visit kitsappublichealth.org/beaches .

Shellfish harvesting advisory in effect

The public is advised not to harvest shellfish in the affected area during this closure period.

The shellfish harvesting advisory is in effect through July 9.

You can find more information at doh.wa.gov/shellfishsafety.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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