Sun Lake Campground near Coulee City evacuated for fast-moving wildfire

COULEE CITY, Wash. — The Sun Lake Campground near Coulee City is being evacuated because of a wildfire in the area.

“Even if you don’t see the danger, follow your plans and leave. Delay could cost lives. If you stay, you may not be rescued,” warned the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Boats and watercraft are told to avoid the south end of Banks Lake for the time being.

There is a road closure on SR-17 and SR-2 due to the fast-moving wildfire.

People are asked to avoid the area and find another way around.

No word on what caused the fire or how many acres have burned.

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