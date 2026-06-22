Massive tree snaps, crushing 6 cars at Lake Sammamish State Park

LAKE SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A massive tree fell on several cars at Lake Sammamish State Park on Sunday night, prompting parkgoers to be evaluated by medical staff.

At approximately 9:12 p.m., Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR) responded to the scene where several cars in the parking lot, including a Range Rover, were completely covered by the tree branches, EFR announced.

A total of six cars were impacted by the fallen tree, which had seemingly snapped in half near the trunk, leaving multiple shards of wood pointing in various directions.

Patient evaluations were being conducted once EFR responded to the scene.

Medics evaluated two patients, though they ultimately declined aid.

EF&R is on scene of a tree fall in Lake Sammamish State Park. Multiple cars were struck by the tree. Patient evaluations are being conducted at this time. pic.twitter.com/8l5Rg4mfyk — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) June 22, 2026

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