Getting around Seattle during FIFA World Cup

SEATTLE — If you’re heading to Seattle on Monday, expect heavy traffic throughout the city, but especially in areas like SODO from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pioneer Square has transformed into a pedestrian-only zone today until 2 hours after the game, as officials strongly urge those attending World Cup matches in Seattle to use public transit.

Public Transit

King County Metro is increasing service levels and connecting communities to Seattle Stadium, fan celebrations, watch parties, and Link light rail stations across King County.

Metro is adding weekday trips to routes 40, 70, 101, and 150 and will monitor rider demand and travel times on other busy routes for potential adjustments.

Sound Transit will operate the one Line and two Line every 8 minutes throughout each match day, with service extended until 1 a.m. and operating roughly every 4 minutes from the International District/Chinatown Station north. Ticketed fans are encouraged to use Pioneer Square Station for travel to and from the north, Stadium Station for travel to and from the south, and International District/Chinatown Station for travel to and from the east.

Sounder commuter rail will serve all matches with a mix of regular and special service.

Match attendees are strongly encouraged to use earlier S and N Line service trains when traveling into the city, as event trains are expected to experience higher-than-normal crowding.

Due to crowding, bicycles and scooters are not permitted on board the Link Light Rail on match days, according to Sound Transit.

After the match, passengers should take normal S Line service for their return trip, while an additional afternoon N Line train will depart King Street Station approximately 60 minutes after the match ends.

A free Match Day Shuttle will run on all six match days between Seattle Center and Seattle Stadium, primarily along Third Avenue.

Service begins at 9 a.m. on June 15, increasing to a bus every 3 minutes at 11 a.m., and continues until approximately 5 p.m. on a load-and-go model. It connects the stadium with fan celebrations at Seattle Center, Pacific Place, and Victory Hall.

A free Waterfront Shuttle operates daily from May 21 through Labor Day, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. This shuttle connects Seattle Center, Waterfront Park, Pioneer Square, Seattle Stadium, and the Chinatown-International District, linking celebrations at Seattle Center, Waterfront Park, and Victory Hall. Waterfront Shuttles will be rerouted on match days to continue operating to and from Chinatown-International District while avoiding street closures. Both shuttles are fare-free through a collaboration between SeattleFWC26 and its host city supporters.

Driving

Traffic restrictions will go into effect at 8 a.m. and last until approximately 4 p.m. Shared bikes and scooters will route to designated parking near the stadium and will automatically slow to eight mph within the pedestrian zone. The pedestrian zone covers the Stadium District and Pioneer Square area, stretching from approximately James Street down to, but not including, Edgar Martinez Drive S and from, but not including Alaskan Way S to 2nd Ave Ext S, Occidental Ave S, and 4th Ave S.

There will be no publicly available parking at Seattle Stadium on match days. Street parking is restricted within the pedestrian zone starting at 2 a.m. on June 15. Rideshare pickup and drop-off will be geofenced away from the stadium, with designated zones in Pioneer Square, the Chinatown-International District, and SODO. A taxi stand will operate just north of Terminal 46. Scooter and bike share parking is available at Pier 48, S Main Street and 1st Avenue S, 1st Avenue S and S King Street, Occidental Square northeast corner, 2nd Avenue S and S Main Street, 3rd Avenue S and S Jackson Street, S Weller Street east of 6th Avenue S, 4th Avenue S and S.

Street closures will typically begin about 4 hours before match start times and end once the area has been cleaned and can safely be reopened. No parking restrictions begin at 2 a.m. before each match. One-way southbound traffic is allowed on 1st Avenue S from Columbia Street to 90 S Dearborn Street and 2nd Avenue Ext S from S Jackson Street to 4th Avenue S. S Jackson Street from Alaskan Way S to 1st Avenue S and S King Street from Alaskan Way S to 1st Avenue S will remain open to all traffic. The Occidental Mall streetcar stop will be closed during the pedestrian zone, with riders directed to use the streetcar at 5th and Jackson.

Find more of KIRO 7’s FIFA World Cup in Seattle coverage on kiro7.com/connecttothecup

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