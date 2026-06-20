Team USA triumphant on home soil with a 2-0 win over Australia at Seattle Stadium

A majority of the nearly 67,000 fans inside Seattle Stadium were jubilant, after the United States punched their ticket to the knockout round in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

That party spilled into the streets with bald eagles, stars and stripes, and American flags everywhere you looked.

Even though the Aussies walked away disappointed, there were plenty of “Socceroos” in Seattle.

“Today was absolutely amazing,” says Tuna from Melbourne. “Everyone came together. U.S. came together, the Australians came together. The excitement was…we were on the edge of our seat the whole game.”

Fellow Aussie, Amish, agrees.

“I haven’t been to Seattle, first time. And, I think an electric atmosphere in there,” says the Sydney native.

“Super loud right?! Like, everyone says this is the loudest stadium in America, right? So, I think it proved it today.”

While the Americans secured the victory, guaranteeing they advance, the Aussies need a good showing in Santa Clara against Paraguay.

Amish says he will be there. Part of a three-week road trip as he follows the Australian team down the West Coast.

As for Team USA? Their next match is against Turkey, in Los Angeles, next Thursday.

Several of the American fans we caught up with were happy to take the win, including a quartet visiting from Washington, D.C.

“It wasn’t the easiest game for us,” says one. “Wasn’t the cleanest. Wouldn’t change a thing about it. Let’s goooooooo!”

Dory was a little more upbeat.

“We have no coach’s notes,” says the Seattlite. “We were there as fans to purely enjoy Team USA. And, I will say we walked away the happiest.”

Today was also a celebration of what makes this game so beautiful. Cultures coming together, families enjoying the atmosphere, and folks from across the country shoulder to shoulder with the “Socceroos” from Down Under.

It’s a party that continues well into the night with the Mariners hosting a game across the street, ahead of a fireworks’ show to cap things off.

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