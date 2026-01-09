Seattle Police: Witnesses reported ICE made arrests in North Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said witnesses reported seeing ICE agents arrest three men in north Seattle Wednesday.

The arrests allegedly happened at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery at approximately 10:15 a.m., according to an SPD police report.

‘Full battle rattle’: Seattle council member criticizes ICE tactics

Seattle City Councilmember Bob Kettle said it appeared the men were first confronted at a nearby Home Depot, and chased them into a nearby cemetery.

“I don’t think we need full battle rattle at the Home Depot on Aurora,” Kettle told KIRO Newsradio. “I don’t think we need that type of approach, mask, and with that kind of tactical gear.”

Kettle believes federal law enforcement is not ensuring due process.

“They’re not doing all these things that we have as a nation in terms of rule of law,” he said.

SPD chief confirms federal enforcement activity

SPD Chief Shon Barnes confirmed federal agents were conducting enforcement duties in the area at the time. He said the SPD has no authority over ICE, but can document incidents and make sure rights are being respected.

“I want to emphasize what I have been sharing with concerned community members for months: The Seattle Police Department is here to keep people safe, regardless of anyone’s immigration status,” Barnes wrote in a statement published on the SPD crime blotter.

He reaffirmed that, under state and city law, local police are forbidden from participating in immigration enforcement.

Local leaders have said that to do so would be a misuse of local resources and might deter immigrants from reporting crimes or seeking help from police.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson on Thursday sharply criticized federal immigration enforcement actions and cited the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis as she pledged to use all available local tools to protect residents, according to a statement released by her office.

Wilson’s remarks came a day after she said armed ICE agents in an unmarked vehicle detained three North Seattle residents at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery.

She called the incident an “abuse of power” and said it followed the death of Good, a 37-year-old woman shot and killed by a federal immigration officer during an operation in Minneapolis.

No details have been released about the individuals detained by ICE, as of this reporting.

KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest have reached out to ICE for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio

Read more of Heather Bosch’s stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group