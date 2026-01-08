‘This is your city’: Seattle mayor says city will push back after ICE activity, Minneapolis killing

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson on Thursday sharply criticized federal immigration enforcement actions and cited the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis as she pledged to use all available local tools to protect residents, according to a statement released by her office.

Wilson’s remarks came a day after she said armed ICE agents in an unmarked vehicle detained three North Seattle residents at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery.

She called the incident an “abuse of power” and said it followed the death of Good, a 37-year-old woman shot and killed by a federal immigration officer during an operation in Minneapolis.

In her statement, Wilson described Good as “a poet, a caring neighbor, and a mother,” and said the killing has left families and communities grieving.

“These are not abstractions,” Wilson said, adding that many people in Seattle are frightened and outraged by the way ICE and other federal agencies are being deployed nationwide.

Today, I shared a message with Seattle. This is your city. Everyone should be safe in their homes, in their workplaces, and in our community. I'm determined to make it that way.

Wilson emphasized that Seattle remains a welcoming city and said existing laws already limit when local police can assist federal immigration enforcement.

She said Seattle police will continue to follow those laws, but acknowledged the city has limited authority over federal agencies.

Wilson said she is working with Police Chief Barnes, City Attorney Evans, immigrant rights groups and local leaders to identify additional legal options and resources to keep residents safe.

She urged people to sign up for Washington for All ICE mobilization alerts and to push elected officials at every level to act.

“Everyone should be safe in their homes, in their workplaces, and in their city,” Wilson said. “This is your city. You should be safe here.”

Wilson’s response contrasted with statements from the Trump administration about Good’s death.

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday defended the officer involved and blamed what he called a “left-wing network,” Democrats and the news media, as protests over the killing spread to cities across the country.

Vance said he was not concerned about prejudging the investigation and claimed Good accelerated her vehicle into the officer, a point that Minneapolis officials have disputed.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said video of the incident undermines claims the officer acted in self-defense, calling those arguments “garbage.”

President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have also described the shooting as justified self-defense, though video released publicly has raised questions about that account.

The investigation into Good’s death is ongoing.

As part of the administration’s broader immigration crackdown, Trump has deployed federal law enforcement and National Guard troops to Democratic-led cities and has raised the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday the administration would “redouble” efforts to remove what she described as dangerous criminals, and she labeled Good’s killing the result of a “sinister left-wing movement.”

Wilson said the events underscore a need for local action and solidarity in Seattle. “This is a scary situation,” she said. “Here in Seattle, we practice solidarity.”

