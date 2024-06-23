Seattle police search for suspects in West Seattle shooting that left one dead, another injured

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for multiple suspects in connection to a shooting in West Seattle that killed one person and injured another.

Investigators said they received reports about multiple shots fired on Harbor Avenue Southwest, near Alki Avenue Southwest, Saturday at about 3:51 a.m.

Seattle firefighters said a man was pronounced dead at the scene after police had found him with multiple gunshots on the road.

Seattle police say they’re searching for suspects after a West Seattle shooting killed a man & injured a second person. On @KIRO7Seattle at 5, you’ll hear from neighbor, whose home was struck by a bullet, who describes the violence that broke out Saturday morning near Alki Beach. pic.twitter.com/RY5M6GZA8X — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) June 22, 2024

A nearby home was struck by gunfire, police said, but no one was injured.

KIRO 7 News saw two windows of a nearby condominium were hit by gunfire.

Steve Pumphrey, whose home was hit by a bullet, said he heard around 10 gunshots.

“I was awakened by gunshots. I heard the gunfire,” he said. “It doesn’t make you feel very safe that’s for sure, but it also makes you angry. It makes you sad the city has come to this.”

“I lived here for 26 years. It’s not safe like it used to be,” he added.

West Seattle shooting

Police are searching for multiple suspects who left the scene, they said.

Officers said they later found a second victim with a gunshot wound in Renton. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Neighbors, who live near the crime scene, said many people woke up Saturday concerned about their safety.

“I feel like I no longer feel safe in my community,” said Gladys Penate, a neighbor. “Decided to stay home due to safety concerns. I feel like we need to bring stability back to our communities. It’s something we must need as human beings.”

“It has affected the way we live. We don’t walk any longer in the evening, which we used to do all the time,” said another neighbor.

Penate said she wrote an email to Seattle’s mayor and council members about the deadly shooting, urging them for help. She read part of her email to us:

“I am saddened to see this community become a playground for criminals. I beg for you to bring stability by doing whatever it takes to make my community a safe place,” she read part of her email.

“They’re supposed to represent me and they need to hear my voice,” Penate added. “We need to protect our families and our friendships in this community so that our community can continue to thrive the way it is supposed to.”

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Seattle Police Department and the Renton Police Department to get more details about the suspects and the victims. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.

If you have any details that can help detectives find the suspects responsible for the shooting, you’re asked to call SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

