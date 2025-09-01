Seattle police say suspects carried auto switch, $4K designer glasses in car theft attempt

Seattle police said two 18-year-old men were arrested in Pioneer Square early Sunday after officers interrupted an attempted car theft and recovered weapons, stolen IDs, and devices used to reprogram key fobs.

Around 1:35 a.m. on Aug. 31, a man flagged down an officer near Third Avenue South and South Main Street.

He reported his Dodge Charger had a broken window and someone inside the vehicle.

As officers approached, two suspects got out of the car and ran.

Several officers gave chase through the downtown streets. Both suspects were caught within minutes and taken into custody.

Police said the men were armed at the time of their arrests.

A search turned up two handguns, including one with an extended magazine and another equipped with an auto switch, as well as $466 in cash, cell phones, a screwdriver, a window punch, and key fob programmers.

Officers also collected multiple key fobs, driver’s licenses, and a Social Security card believed to be stolen.

Investigators said the suspects also had a pair of Chrome Heart Glasses valued at $4,000, which were missing from the Charger.

The car’s ignition was damaged so badly it could not be driven and had to be towed.

Police estimated the damage at $1,000.

The men were booked into the King County Jail on a list of charges that include attempted motor vehicle theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a machine gun, malicious mischief, theft, carrying a pistol unlawfully, altering identifying marks on a firearm, possessing stolen identification, and possessing tools used for auto theft.

They also face charges of obstructing and resisting arrest.

