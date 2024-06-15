Seattle police respond to reports of an afternoon shootout next to kids’ park

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a shootout at 12:38 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near Walnut Avenue SW and SW Forest Street in West Seattle.

According to SPD, two black sedans appeared to be traveling southbound on Walnut Avenue while firing rounds at each other.

This area is directly next to Hiawatha Playfield, a recreational park with a community center, wading pool, and several playing fields and courts.

Police found shell casings on the street, but no property damage, victims, or suspects were located.





