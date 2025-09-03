Seattle police: Man shot after strangling girlfriend, threatening her ex in Yesler Terrace

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a 28-year-old man in critical condition after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and threatened her ex-partner late Monday night.

Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. Sept. 1 to reports of a shooting near Broadway and East Jefferson Street.

They found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police gave first aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over treatment.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he remains in intensive care.

Officers spoke with a 25-year-old woman and her former partner, who is the father of her child.

Detectives said the ex-partner was identified as the shooter.

He cooperated with police and was taken into custody for questioning.

Investigators learned the woman had been assaulted by her live-in boyfriend before the shooting.

She told police she was trying to leave the relationship when he strangled her.

Afterward, she called her ex-partner to come help her move out.

When the ex-partner arrived, police said the boyfriend chased him, assaulted him, and threatened to kill him.

According to investigators, the boyfriend also threatened to take the gun and use it.

Fearing for his life, the ex-partner shot the 28-year-old several times.

Detectives interviewed the ex-partner at Seattle Police Headquarters and later released him.

Officers recovered the firearm at the scene.

The woman was taken to Harborview for a medical evaluation and later met with detectives in the Domestic Violence Unit.

Police said probable cause was established to arrest the injured boyfriend for felony assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Once he is released from the hospital, he will be booked into King County Jail.

