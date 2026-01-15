Seattle police looking for suspect who set fire at Cinnaholic Bakery on Christmas

SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say intentionally set a fire outside a Capitol Hill bakery on Christmas.

Police and fire crews responded to a fire on E Pike Street on Dec. 25.

While crews were able to douse the flames quickly, the fire damaged the exterior wall of the business and additional damage occurred during the emergency response.

The fire marshal determined the fire was intentionally set, and that it whoever did it, lit some cardboard on fire outside of the business.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, but the quality is low.

If anyone recognizes the person in the photographs, call the SPD Non-Emergency Line at 206-625-5011.

This fire came two days after someone was arrested for allegedly setting a dumpster on fire in the First Hill neighborhood. It’s unclear at this time if they are related.

