Man arrested for arson after dumpster fire near Seattle apartment

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a 29-year-old man early Tuesday morning after he allegedly set a recycling dumpster on fire underneath an occupied apartment building and reportedly assaulted officers.

At 1:26 a.m., SPD officers responded to a report of arson in the 600 block of 9th Avenue in First Hill. Callers indicated the suspect set a fence and dumpster on fire, SPD announced.

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews extinguished the dumpster fire. Officers noted the fire caused significant damage to the dumpster, including melting the lid and burning the contents.

SFD told officers that crews moved the dumpster away from the carport attached to the occupied apartment building.

A witness revealed they saw the suspect going through the dumpster with a long fluorescent tube light earlier in the day, but the witness later returned to find the dumpster smoking and on fire. Firefighters said the suspect at the scene matched the description from witnesses.

The suspect was located roughly one block away, near 800 Jefferson Street, and was carrying a fluorescent tube light. Officers attempted to place the suspect in handcuffs, but he reportedly resisted and struck officers before being placed in custody.

SFD determined that the fire was set beneath the apartment units, with vehicles parked nearby. Crews also claimed that the building was easily susceptible to catching fire because there was no sprinkler system near the dumpster.

SPD officers recovered a backpack that the suspect discarded, which contained lighters and hairspray.

The suspect was transported to the East Precinct and later booked into the King County Jail for investigation of arson, assault, and other related charges.

