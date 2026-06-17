Seattle PD: Six arrested along Aurora Avenue, accused of trying to exploit children

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says officers made six arrests along Aurora Avenue between June 13 and 14.

Community and city groups were deployed along the troubled Aurora Avenue corridor in an effort to conduct outreach to women and children being exploited, SPD said.

During the weekend, officials identified three minors and ten women experiencing exploitation and provided them with protective services, shelter, and other support.

SPD says six people have been arrested and charged after officers learned they were looking to exploit children.

“These efforts are part of Seattle’s ongoing commitment to advancing survivor safety, preventing exploitation, holding those responsible accountable, and promoting the well-being of the broader community,” Seattle Police wrote in a blotter post.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, exploitation, trafficking or sexual assault, help is available at the link here.

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