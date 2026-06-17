Five armed robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase through Seattle

SEATTLE — Five people were arrested after a high-speed chase through Seattle overnight, according to police.

Seattle Police Department officers chased the suspects across multiple precincts before the pursuit seemingly ended on State Route 99 at around 4 a.m.

SPD activity blocking all SB lanes on SR-99 SB at S Atlantic St. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/8LdyOCjrme — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) June 17, 2026

Police arrested all five suspects for armed robbery.

KIRO 7 will update this developing story as we learn more.

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