Group of teens, one adult arrested after allegedly pointing guns at driver in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 20-year-old driver reported that a group of people in a minivan pointed multiple guns at them early Wednesday morning.

The driver told police that at around 3:08 a.m., a white van, possibly a Dodge, pulled alongside them near the off-ramp to Dexter Avenue toward Denny Way.

Two people inside the van allegedly pointed guns at the driver at a stoplight, SPD said.

The driver tried to get away, even ran a red light, but the van followed for a time before continuing along Denny Way.

Seattle PD says officers found the van and arrested five people.

In total, officers arrested three boys and a girl aged 14, 15, and two 17-year-olds who are facing charges of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The teens were booked into The Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

An 18-year-old man was also arrested and booked into the King County Jail, facing assault charges, according to SPD.

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