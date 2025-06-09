Seattle named one of the top 10 U.S. cities for post-work sports nights

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

In a new study by The Action Network, Seattle was named as one of the top 10 U.S. cities for post-work sports nights.

The study based its ranking on six city features: Game availability, post-work commute, stadium and pub experience, city safety, and weather comfort.

Seattle and Portland’s overall ranking

Seattle, Washington, was ranked as the eighth best city to catch a game after work, with a score of 5.92.

Portland, Oregon, was listed as the 11th best city with a score of 5.90.

“From buzzing stadiums to easy commutes and safe, social vibes, these cities stood out as the best places to catch a live game after clocking out,” the study stated.

The best city for a post-work sports night was Boston, Massachusetts, with a 6.27 score, beating Denver, Colorado (6.26) and New York City, New York (6.24) by a slim margin.

Weather comfort score

Seattle held the No. 1 spot for weather with a score of 10, and Portland was listed 4th, with an 8.9 score.

“Weather plays a small yet significant role in how much fun you have on game night, and these cities came out on top for weather comfort during peak sports season,” The Action Network noted.

Four of the top five spots for best sports weather were West Coast cities: Seattle, San Francisco, Oakland, and Portland.

Seattle and Portland’s game availability rank

Seattle was ranked ninth for game availability with a score of 3.5, and Portland was ranked 21st with a score of 2.6.

The highest game availability ranking was New York City, with a score of 10.

“These cities offer the most game-night options thanks to a high number of professional, college, and minor league teams,” the study stated.

Post-work Commute score

Portland was ranked as the 14th best city for a post-work commute, with a score of 7.9, while Seattle was ranked 31st with a score of 6.7.

The best post-work commute was St. Louis, Missouri, with a score of 10.

“These cities make it a breeze to catch a game after work—no long drives, packed subways, or complicated transfers,” The Action Network wrote.

Stadium experience rankings

Seattle held the 27th spot with a 6.9 score for stadium rankings, and Portland was 35th, with a score of 6.8.

Washington, D.C., ranked No. 1 with a 7.8 score.

“These cities deliver when it comes to the in-game experience, from crowd energy to venue quality,” the study stated.

Pub experience scores

Portland was 6th for pub experiences, having a score of 8.6, and Seattle was 24th, with a score of 7.2.

Miami, Florida, took the top spot with an 8.6 score.

“Looking for great vibes after the final whistle? These cities bring their A-game when it comes to bars,” The Action Network wrote.

City safety rankings

For city safety, Seattle was ranked 28th, with a score of 5.7, while Portland was ranked 33rd, with a score of 5.1.

“Whether you’re strolling back from the stadium or stopping for a late-night snack after the match, these cities are at the top when it comes to overall safety,” according to the study.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, took the No. 1 spot with a score of 10.

