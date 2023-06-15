Seattle Mayor’s Office to submit new drug ordinance in the coming weeks

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is stepping in to hopefully clear up any confusion regarding the city’s current drug policy.

His office will submit a new ordinance in the coming weeks after the City Council failed to pass an ordinance last week to allow the city attorney to prosecute drug use and possession. That ordinance would have echoed a new state law passed during the legislative session.

The Mayor said the new ordinance will be the product of a workgroup with 24 members from across Seattle’s government. The Mayor’s Office, Seattle City Council, Seattle Municipal Court, the City Attorney, law enforcement, and service diversion providers will all be included.

“We center the voices of many people, the people who want to be downtown and want to feel safe, and the voices of people who are sick,” said Mayor Harrell. “I thought I made that clear and I’ll keep saying it until it is clear.”

The Mayor added that part of the next month will be spent looking at treatment options. That way officers can take people to treatment facilities instead of jail while more permanent solutions are being worked out.

Mayor Harrell also plans to issue an executive order requiring better collection and data tracking for substance use issues.









