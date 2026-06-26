Doctors warn about the risks of sepsis following death of popular NASCAR driver

NASCAR driver and two-time champion Kyle Busch died on May 21 at age 41. His death was attributed to sepsis following pneumonia.

Dr. Nicole Saint Clair, Executive Medical Director of Regence BlueShield, expressed surprise at the sudden passing of an auto sports athlete at a young age, but said it could happen to anyone.

Sepsis, a condition that typically develops after an active infection, is the body’s overreaction to an infection that has grown severe. In Busch’s case, the severe infection was pneumonia, which then led to sepsis. Dr. Saint Clair noted that despite modern medical advancements, identifying and treating infections early is crucial in order to prevent sepsis.

Dr. Saint Clair said she’s encountered various medical conditions, but she questioned how such an event could lead to a racing champion’s death.

“I immediately really wanted to understand more, like, how did something like this happen?” Dr. Saint Clair said. She explained that sepsis triggers a dramatic bodily reaction,

“It causes your body to have such a dramatic reaction that oftentimes it is the reaction that makes you even sicker,” she said.

This severe reaction can lead to changes in blood pressure.

“You start to have leakiness in your blood vessels, and that makes your blood pressure really low, which makes your heart have to work harder. Your blood’s not circulating well, and that can sometimes lead to stroke or other injury to other organs,” she said.

Dr. Saint Clair added that while medical professionals are “so fortunate in the modern day and in our advanced society that we oftentimes can identify and treat infections early,” it remains a very serious condition.

Some medical experts use the acronym TIME to help identify sepsis. The University of Michigan Medicine department breaks down the acronym:

‘T’ stands for temperature, indicating it is either too high or too low.

‘I’ signifies an infection.

‘M’ refers to mental decline, which can manifest as confusion, low energy, or difficulty staying awake.

‘E’ represents being extremely ill, showing severe symptoms beyond what is considered normal.

Common treatments for sepsis involve antibiotics, measures to stabilize blood pressure, and targeted treatments for organs that have been impacted. Even with these interventions, Dr. Clair stated, “we can treat it, but sometimes people still die.”

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