Seattle man killed in Skagit County 3-car crash

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a three-car crash that left a Seattle man dead over the weekend.

Just after 11 p.m. on March 22, three cars were driving southbound on I-5 near Anderson Road in Mount Vernon.

According to WSP, a woman driving a Volkswagen Jetta lost control of her vehicle and hit a cable barrier, coming to rest in another lane. Another vehicle hit her Jetta and spun around, facing the wrong way on the interstate. That person’s Chevy was then hit head-on.

The 39-year-old driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene. His 18-year-old passenger was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of the passenger’s injuries are unknown.

WSP said the cause of the crash was driver inattention.

It’s unclear of the Volkswagen driver will be charged.

©2025 Cox Media Group