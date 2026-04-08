Seattle green lights hundreds of new tiny homes before World Cup

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has approved an ordinance to fund 500 new tiny homes across the city, aiming to address the homelessness crisis and improve public safety.

According to the city’s memo, this will reallocate $4.9 million in unused funding and create $17.5 million for startup costs.

The memo outlines that the units will be placed at either 16 current successful shelters or at brand new sites that are still being determined.

This initiative seeks to expand housing options and enhance support services for Seattle’s unhoused population.

Councilmember Dan Strauss, a lead proponent of the plan, stated that city leaders have seen improvement in addressing homelessness.

Strauss highlighted that this ordinance also aims to improve services for those struggling to find housing.

He also acknowledged challenges with existing tiny home models.

“To ensure that there will be safety at these shelters, as well as [making sure] we are getting the right types of shelters out to meet people’s needs,” Strauss said. “So, I am going to say something that is bad and sounds bad, but there is a shining light in it. There’s a silver lining. The bad part of this is that we have people getting kicked out of tiny homes because that level of service was too low.”

Concerns about encampments have been expressed by people throughout Seattle, especially those near existing shelters that some claim have caused problems.

At the end of March, three men were severely injured during a robbery at an encampment at Rotary Viewpoint Park in West Seattle, according to Seattle police.

Several nearby residents told KIRO 7 off-camera that this encampment has grown in recent weeks and voiced worries about more issues.

“It’s awful and sad that people have to have violence to get things done here in Seattle. And I hope that it gets better,” said West Seattle resident Karen Loyd.

Loyd also shared her hope that the ordinance, which will cost the city millions, will truly address the issue.

“I hope it works out for everybody,” she said.

The city anticipates the 500 new tiny homes will be built by early summer, before the FIFA World Cup comes to town.

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