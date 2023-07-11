Seattle drivers now have to pay more for street parking in many parts of the city

SEATTLE — Seattle Department of Transportation’s new street parking rates started Monday and for Seattle drivers that means paying more to park in many parts of the city.

SDOT said it adjusts rates in the winter, summer, and fall to account for seasonal changes to parking demand.

Parking rates will increase in times and places where it is challenging to find open parking. Because of this, rates will increase in around 60% of neighborhoods and, depending on the time of day, with afternoon and evening being the most expensive.

SDOT said overall, street parking in Seattle will be $2.50 or less per hour. It also said the largest parking rate increase will be $1 more per hour and many rates will stay lower than they were before the pandemic.

“This seasonal adjustment is part of our regular process to help ensure enough parking is available, based on the latest real-world usage data and seasonal trends,” said SDOT. “We adjust street parking rates with the goal that one to two spaces are generally open on each block throughout the day to provide reliable access at the curb for business customers.”

For a full list of parking rates around Seattle go here. To see a map of parking rates in real time go here.

