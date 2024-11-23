Seattle City Light makes progress with restoring power, over 3,000 still in the dark

SEATTLE — Seattle City Light has been working around the clock to restore power since Tuesday’s Pacific storm knocked out power to over 114,000 customers.

As of 3:30 p.m. Seattle City Light said that power has been restored for over 111,000 customers.

Crews are actively working to bring the lights back on for the remaining 3,000 customers.

Power restoration work in Seattle (Seattle City Light)

For customers who still need shelter, the City of Seattle and the American Red Cross have converted the Garfield Community Center into a warming and charging center.

The center is located at 2323 E Cherry St, Seattle, WA 98122 and will be open overnight starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Customers without power can track the status of the repair work on the Seattle City Light website.

Seattle City Light asks if you remain without power and your outage is not shown on their outage map, to contact the customer service center at (206) 684-3000 to report it.

For more information on restoration click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group