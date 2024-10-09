Seattle City Council paves way for surveillance cameras in three crime-ridden neighborhoods

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has just voted to implement the city’s first-ever street surveillance technology program.

The city council heard mixed opinions ahead of the vote, which came just moments after the council voted to increase bonuses to attract police officers from other departments.

There was a lot of opposition to both of these measures.

Most of those speaking at Seattle City Hall opposed the new technology, but others fully supported it.

“Residents deserve real data-driven solutions, not this security theater,” said Cynthia Spiess, Stop Surveillance City.

There was a parade of opposition to something that had never passed muster in the Emerald City before - the installation of surveillance cameras in various neighborhoods to fight crime.

“If the council votes no CCTV and RNTV and police bonuses,” said a caller on the telephone, “it could free up $5.5 million.”

“I’m asking you to vote against wasting taxpayer money,” said another, “on these invasive surveillance systems and absurd police bonuses.”

The Seattle City Council was considering two issues that it says are crucial to making Seattle safer: increasing the number of police officers by offering $50,000 bonuses to anyone willing to leave their current police department, and installing surveillance cameras in troubled parts of the city - both to the consternation of residents and civil rights proponents.

“The stakes are extremely high at the intersection of technology, bias, and technology,” said Rene Peters, Community Surveillance Working Group co-chair.

“It is crazy,” said Russ Sanders. “This is the worst it’s been in the 45 years my family has been on Aurora.”

Sanders, owner of Handy Andy Rent-A-Tool On Aurora Avenue North, was just as passionate in his support for the surveillance technology. Just two days ago, two of his trucks were torched, the latest in months of attacks on his business.

“And I can no longer absorb those costs,” Sanders said. “So, I have to put a line item on every contract and charge my customers.”

The council voted 6-to-1 to raise the police bonuses, and 7-to-1 to install those surveillance cameras.

This will be a two-year pilot program meant to target neighborhoods with a disproportionate amount of crime.

Those neighborhoods are Aurora Avenue North, Downtown 3rd Avenue Corridor, and the Chinatown-International District.

We are told the mayor will sign the legislation as soon as it reaches his desk.

