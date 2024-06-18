Seattle City Attorney proposes legislation against illegal street racing

SEATTLE — On Tuesday Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison introduced legislation to curb illegal street racing and takeover events in Seattle.

The legislation would adopt the state’s expanded definition of street racing which includes street takeovers and drifting.

Washington State’s expanded street racing definition was adopted in 2023 and went into effect Jan. 1.

Davison’s proposed legislation also includes a $500 fine for vehicle owners.

Seattle has seen an increase in street racing and street takeover events over the past few years.

Last July a woman was shot and killed when an illegal street racing event on Capitol Hill ended in gunfire. Three others were also injured in the shooting.

In May KIRO 7 covered a takeover event in Lower Queen Anne where a driver was caught on video doing donuts ‘drifting’ around a police vehicle.

“This legislation responds to the recent rise in large street racing takeover events that pose a safety hazard to the public — pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers,” said City Attorney Davison.

