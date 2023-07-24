SPD looking into Cap Hill street racing that ended with 4 shot and 1 woman fighting for her life

SEATTLE — Four are shot, and one is still fighting for their life after an illegal street racing erupts in gun violence early Sunday morning in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Police said the initial call for the racing came in around 1:30 a.m. A video of the gathering posted to social media shows a series of cars doing donuts in the East Pike Street and Broadway intersection. The Seattle Police Department said they tried to break up the crowd, but the large group refused. Police instead had to stay nearby, watch, and respond if something happened.

“It’s like every time there’s a big event that happens in the area something’s almost bound to happen because things happen when nothing is going on,” said Natasha Pegram, who works near the intersection.

Officers monitoring the crowd heard gunshots around 4 a.m. Police said found two victims needed life-saving measures. One of them, a woman, is still fighting for her life. Two more people were also hit. They both took themselves to Harborview. This shooting happened just weeks after a man was stabbed to death, on the same corner.

“That was a little rough. I wasn’t here the day after it happened but I know my staff had a lot to deal with. I know Seattle PD came and talked to my manager. They asked for camera footage. It was a little rough,” said Natasha.

Right before the shooting, the music festival Capitol Hill Block Party was happening in the same area. We reached out to organizers who sent us this statement:

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families who have been affected by this incident. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time, and we stand in solidarity with our community in denouncing any form of violence.

While we are fully cooperating with the authorities to assist in any way possible with their investigation, it is important to clarify that the incident that took place early Sunday morning was in no way associated with Capitol Hill Block Party, nor any festival-goers or personnel.

Our festival organizers prioritize the safety and security of all attendees, staff and artists, and take extensive measures in collaboration with local law enforcement and security teams to ensure a secure and peaceful environment throughout the event. The festival site itself remains unaffected, and all performances and activities will continue as scheduled without interruption.

Once again, our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy, and we are deeply grateful for the continued support from our festival community. - Daydream State

In April, an intersection away at Broadway and East Pine Street, activist Elijah Lewis was shot and killed while his 9-year-old nephew was in the car with him. The car came to a stop at Harvard and East Pike Street.

“Harvard and Pike, that’s where I live, and they blocked the streets,” said a neighbor. “It was a shooting, people died and it’s just sad and I’m thinking actually to move out from this area because it’s not safe anymore.”

Seattle PD said while investigators looked into Sunday morning’s shooting, they heard more gunshots. Those happened near Harvard Avenue and East Union Street. A man told officers someone shot at him. Police say they also found bullet shell casings in that area. There is no suspect information, police ask anyone with information to call the violent crime tip line at 206-233-5000.

©2023 Cox Media Group