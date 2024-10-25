PinPoint Alert: Puget Sound braces for wind and rain Friday evening as storm system approaches

Western Washington residents can expect a cloudy Friday morning with calm conditions and temperatures ranging from the 30s to the 40s.

A large offshore low-pressure system is moving toward the Pacific Northwest, bringing increased winds and rain into the area by late afternoon and into the evening.

The low-pressure system is expected to trigger east-to-west winds through the Cascade gaps, with gusts potentially reaching over 30 mph in locations like Enumclaw, North Bend, and Monroe.

Other parts of King County may see milder breezes, while temperatures are predicted to warm to the low 60s as southern air moves into the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from Friday evening through early Saturday morning for areas along the central and north coasts, including Whidbey Island and Port Townsend.

These areas could experience gusts over 40 mph, leading to a risk of isolated power outages and minor tree damage.

Other regions should expect gusts of 20 to 30 mph, which, combined with rain, may create slick conditions on roadways, especially with fallen leaves and possible standing water.

Looking ahead, showers are expected to taper off by Saturday afternoon, with temperatures cooling to the upper 50s.

Sunday will likely bring a mix of sun and showers, with a chance of lightning in the afternoon due to minor instability.

Next week, rain is forecast to return, along with cooler temperatures and possible snowfall at Stevens and Snoqualmie passes by Halloween.

©2024 Cox Media Group