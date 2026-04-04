This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A fire that broke out Saturday morning damaged a junior high school in Puyallup.

The flames broke out at Ferrucci Junior High on Wildwood Park Drive, about a mile east of South Hill Mall.

Fire crews say no one was inside the school at the time.

Junior high school in Puyallup damaged by fire Fire engines respond to a smoky fire that damaged a junior high school in Puyallup Saturday. (Photo: Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)

The fire triggered an alarm, which then caused a sprinkler system to deploy, as it is designed to do.

Photos posted by Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shows firefighters checking for damage as they walk down a smoke-filled hallway.

Junior high school in Puyallup damaged by fire Heavy smoke could be seen in an area near the school’s electrical panel. (Photo: Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)

Another image showed heavy smoke that appeared to be emanating from an electrical panel.

One photo also shows water on the floor of an interior hallway, apparently from the sprinkler system.

Fire crews say there was some smoke and water damage to the building.

Fire Marshals with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue are investigating the cause of the fire.

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