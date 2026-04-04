Junior high school in Puyallup damaged by fire

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.
A fire that broke out Saturday morning damaged a junior high school in Puyallup.
The flames broke out at Ferrucci Junior High on Wildwood Park Drive, about a mile east of South Hill Mall.
Fire crews say no one was inside the school at the time.
The fire triggered an alarm, which then caused a sprinkler system to deploy, as it is designed to do.
Photos posted by Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shows firefighters checking for damage as they walk down a smoke-filled hallway.
Another image showed heavy smoke that appeared to be emanating from an electrical panel.
One photo also shows water on the floor of an interior hallway, apparently from the sprinkler system.
Fire crews say there was some smoke and water damage to the building.
Fire Marshals with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue are investigating the cause of the fire.
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