Major weekend road closures around Puget Sound: What drivers need to know

Drivers across the Puget Sound region should prepare for delays and detours this weekend as multiple construction and maintenance projects will impact major highways and city roads.

I-5 Closures in DuPont for Bridge Demolition

One of the most disruptive projects will take place along Interstate 5 near DuPont, where crews are demolishing the aging Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 near Exit 119 will be affected on Friday and Saturday. Lane reductions are scheduled to begin as early as 8 p.m., with full closures in both directions from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During the shutdowns, northbound drivers will be detoured up and over the Steilacoom-DuPont Road ramps, while southbound traffic will navigate through the new roundabout. Law enforcement officers will be on site to help direct vehicles through the interchange.

The demolition is part of a larger effort to add new high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes in both directions of I-5. Officials recommend adding at least 30 minutes of extra travel time through the area.

SR 99 Tunnel Closure in Downtown Seattle

In Seattle, the State Route 99 tunnel will close in both directions Friday night for routine maintenance.

Lane closures will begin at 8:30 p.m., with the tunnel fully shutting down from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound drivers will need to exit at Harrison Street, while northbound traffic must detour via Alaskan Way. Key on-ramps, including Sixth Avenue and Royal Brougham Way, will also close earlier in the evening.

Maintenance crews will use the closure to test fire suppression systems, clean drainage infrastructure, and repair lighting. Drivers heading through downtown Seattle are encouraged to use alternate routes.

I-90 Lane Closures and Traffic Shift in Issaquah

Drivers traveling along westbound Interstate 90 in Issaquah should also expect disruptions.

The Lakemont Boulevard off-ramp will close Friday night for paving work, followed by three lane closures Saturday night as crews shift traffic onto a temporary bypass.

By Sunday morning, westbound traffic will be fully rerouted onto the temporary bypass as part of an ongoing fish passage project.

Plan Ahead

WSDOT officials emphasize the importance of planning ahead. Travelers should check traffic updates, expect delays, and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

For many drivers, adjusting travel schedules or seeking alternate routes may be the best way to avoid congestion during this busy weekend of road work.

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