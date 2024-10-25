No weapons, suspicious people found after search of Marysville Pilchuck High School

Marysville Pilchuck High School is on lockdown as officers respond to a threat reported on campus, according to the Marysville Police Department.

A large police presence has been deployed, and officers are actively searching the school to ensure the safety of students and staff.

According to the Marysville Police Department, while speaking with KIRO 7′s Jason Sloss, a search of the building revealed no weapons or suspicious people on campus.

The officer said the call originated from a VoIP out of California and was more than likely a swatting call.

Out of an abundance of caution, MPHS is currently on lockdown due to a reported safety concern. All students and staff... Posted by Marysville School District No. 25 on Friday, October 25, 2024

Police are asking the public to keep 911 lines open for emergencies only.

Thursday marked 10 years since the deadly mass shooting that killed five students.

