Memorial walk marks 10 years since 5 shot at Marysville Pilchuck High School

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thursday night, the Marysville community joined together to mark 10 years since the deadly mass shooting at Marysville Pilchuck High School.

People gathered for a memorial walk starting at Quil Ceda Stadium then going through the campus.

In 2014, tragedy struck the campus when a student opened fire on five of his classmates sitting at the same table in the cafeteria.

Zoe Galasso, 14, died at the scene.

Four other students were taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center: Gia Soriano, 14, Andrew Fryberg, 15, and 14-year-old Shaylee Chuckulnaskit. They all later died there. The fourth student, Nate Hatch, survived after a hospital stay of more than a month.

The shooter, 15-year-old Jaylen Fryberg, took his own life.

The tragedy will never be forgotten by so many in the community, and while 10 years have passed, people remember that day like it was yesterday.

Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring spoke with KIRO 7 about how the memorial walk helps with the ongoing healing.

“We learned to respect that everybody heals in a different way, and so this walk provides that avenue for people that maybe need that on this 10-year anniversary and we realized that it won’t be for everyone -- that others will find a different way to mark the day,” said Nehring.

We were told there was no formal speech or presentation at the event, just a gathering of peace and remembrance.

