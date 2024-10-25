Charges filed against 15-year-old suspect in Fall City murders, attempted murder of sister

A 15-year-old boy from Fall City has been charged with five counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder following the tragic deaths of his family members early Monday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the teen is accused of killing his parents, two brothers, and sister in their home on Lake Alice Road Southeast, in what authorities describe as a horrific act of domestic violence.

43-year-old Mark Humiston, 42-year-old Sarah Humiston, 13-year-old Benjamin Humiston, 9-year-old Joshua Humiston, and 7-year-old Katheryn Humiston were identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. All were reported to have died of gunshot wounds.

A judge told the media that it could not release the suspect’s name.

The investigation began when the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the teenager early that morning.

In the call, the boy was “out of breath” and said, “he just shot my whole family and committed suicide too.” The boy said his 13-year-old brother had killed their family and “taken himself out,” and that he was currently hiding in the bathroom.

According to court documents, the boy told dispatchers the brother had been caught looking at pornography the night before, and that he was about to be in a lot of trouble.

However, upon arriving at the scene, deputies found evidence that led them to question the boy’s version of events.

According to court documents, further investigation pointed to the 15-year-old as the primary suspect, and authorities believe he staged the crime scene in an attempt to blame his brother.

Inside the family home, deputies found the bodies of the boy’s parents and three siblings.

According to court documents, the 11-year-old sister was shot in the neck and hand, and saw the teen touching the cheeks and necks of three of the bodies to see if they were alive.

He then came into the room where she was. She closed her eyes and held her breath to “play dead,” and he left the room.

The 11-year-old sister then managed to run to a neighbor’s house and, alerted them to what had happened.

She was quickly transported to Harborview Medical Center, where she was released Thursday morning.

Despite her condition, the girl was able to identify her 15-year-old brother as the individual responsible for the attack.

According to court documents, the 11-year-old told police the brother had recently “gotten into a lot of trouble” after failing some tests at school.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the teen with five counts of aggravated murder, emphasizing premeditation as a key factor in the case.

The charges also include one count of attempted murder related to the attack on his sister.

Authorities are treating the case as an instance of domestic violence, and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

