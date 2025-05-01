Jerry Seinfeld is taking the stage in Seattle

Comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Seattle this summer.

He will take the stage at the Paramount Theatre on July 19 at 8 p.m.

It’s one of 24 stops on his tour.

Tickets are now available for purchase, starting at $116 each.

There are also a series of higher-tier tickets and VIP packages available.

Those will run between $523 and $1,749 each. The highest tier, the Gold VIP package, includes a reserved main floor ticket, seven-hour limousine service, private pre-show food and drinks, and specially designed tour merchandise.

Seinfeld was born in Brooklyn, New York. He has won a number of awards for his comedy and acting, including a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

