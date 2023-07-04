Man killed with kitchen knife in early-morning stabbing outside Capitol Hill gas station

SEATTLE — One person is dead after being stabbed near the corner of Pike Street and Broadway early Tuesday morning in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The incident happened right outside a 76 Station just before 4 a.m. A witness who works at the gas station said he heard yelling coming from outside, with one man stabbing another with a large kitchen knife.

The worker said he was then able to run outside and mace the man who had the knife. Two other people chased the suspect for blocks, and held him long enough for police to make an arrest.

The victim died before first responders could get to the scene.

Police say it’s unclear if the two men knew each other.

The witnesses KIRO 7 spoke to aren’t sure what led up to the deadly stabbing, but that more officers are needed in the area during the early morning hours.

