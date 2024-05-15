Local

Crabbing vessel sinks at a pier in Seattle, Coast Guard responds

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Coast Guard, other agencies respond to sunken vessel in Seattle The Coast Guard, Washington Department of Ecology and other agencies respond to the vessel North American after it sank at a pier in Seattle May 14, 2024. The cause of the incident is under investigation. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo Courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound) (Petty Officer 1st Class Travis M/U.S. Coast Guard District 13)

SEATLE — On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., The Coast Guard’s 13th District responded to a report of a sunken boat on a Seattle pier.

The 91-foot crabbing vessel “North American” sunk on the south side of the ship canal, east of the Ballard Bridge.

Seattle Fire deployed a containment boom around the boat to reduce the risk of 32,500 gallons of diesel spilling into the water.

The Global Dive and Salvage company was contracted to control cleanup.

Shortly after arriving, divers entered the water and plugged vents to limit spillage.

Clean-up efforts are underway. The Coast Guard reported that there is no injured wildlife.

The cause is under investigation.

