Crabbing vessel sinks at a pier in Seattle, Coast Guard responds

SEATLE — On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., The Coast Guard’s 13th District responded to a report of a sunken boat on a Seattle pier.

The 91-foot crabbing vessel “North American” sunk on the south side of the ship canal, east of the Ballard Bridge.

Seattle Fire deployed a containment boom around the boat to reduce the risk of 32,500 gallons of diesel spilling into the water.

The Global Dive and Salvage company was contracted to control cleanup.

Shortly after arriving, divers entered the water and plugged vents to limit spillage.

Clean-up efforts are underway. The Coast Guard reported that there is no injured wildlife.

The cause is under investigation.

