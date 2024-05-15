One stabbed, one arrested after road rage incident in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Yesterday, May 14, at 3:03 p.m., deputies were called to a stabbing in the 17100 block of State Route 410 between Sumner and Bonney Lake.

The 911 caller reported that he had been stabbed in the chest following an apparent road rage incident.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the 38-year-old man was on a motorcycle and the 64-year-old suspect was driving a pickup truck. They got into an argument on 166th Avenue East about the motorcycle letting vehicles make left turns in front of him when he had the right of way. The truck drove around the motorcycle and onto eastbound SR-410.

Halfway up the hill, the driver pulled into a restaurant parking lot and the motorcycle followed. The two started arguing and bumped chests before the pickup truck driver allegedly stabbed the man. The man then used a pocket knife to flatten one of the pickup truck’s tires so the suspect could not leave. The two then waited for police officers to arrive.

Once deputies arrived, they detained the suspect while a Sumner Police officer provided first aid to the man. Fire personnel took over medical treatment and the man was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After speaking to both parties, deputies arrested the pickup truck driver for assault in the first degree.

©2024 Cox Media Group