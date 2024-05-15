Tukwila Police release photo of sexual assault suspect

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila Police on Tuesday released a photo of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault in the Southcenter area.

WARNING: The story that follows includes graphic details that some readers may find disturbing.

Police were dispatched to a store on Strander Boulevard on May 12 at around 5 p.m.

Employees told officers the suspect was intently focused on two juvenile females who were shopping as he fondled himself under his pants.

The youngsters were unaware of the suspect until he walked up and deposited bodily fluid on one of them before running out of the store and the leaving in a car.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to email Tukwila Police at tips@tukwilawa.gov, send a private message on social media (https://twitter.com/TukwilaPD | https://www.facebook.com/TukwilaPD/), or call the non-emergency line at 206-241-2121.





