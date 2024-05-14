Monroe family runs for cover after cougar appears, chasing cats through yard

A Monroe family is safe after a cougar made an appearance in their backyard, chasing their cats as the family scrambled to safety.

It all happened Saturday afternoon. The Havener family was having a BBQ and washing their cars when the cougar appeared, running into their yard.

At first they didn’t notice it, the family told KIRO 7 News. Until the cougar started chasing their cats, Tuxie and Tortie.

Their dog, Buddy, was sleeping and was not aware of the commotion.

