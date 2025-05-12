Seattle police stops group of 100 street racers

The Seattle Police Department says its officers stopped a large group of street racers in their tracks Saturday.

Around 11:30 p.m., more than 100 racers gathered near 1st Avenue South.

Police say the group took over the intersection at Spokane Street.

Officers used their lights and sirens to get the group to scatter.

A group of about 20 cars tried to meet back up near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street – but officers once again broke up the group.

Officers had to break up the group for a third time when about 10 officers regrouped in a parking lot near 4th Avenue and Denny Way.

Police say they took down the license plates of the cars that ignored traffic lights when they were leaving the city and will be sending out citations to the registered owners.

By about 1 a.m., all street racers had left the city.

